Half Year 2023 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Integral Diagnostics, IDX, Half Year Results 2023. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Ian Kadish, CEO and MD. Please go ahead.



Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, Tashi. My name is Ian Kadish. I am the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Integral Diagnostics. I'm joined here this morning by Craig White, who is our Chief Financial Officer. Thank you all for joining our results call this morning.



You may have noted that we brought the call forward because we were ready, we had had a clean half year, and we have completed our auditor review. From a consensus perspective, you'll see that we were slightly above for revenue, we were in line for EBITDA, and we were divergent below the operating earnings line at EBIT and NPAT. We've also called out, you'll note in the presentation, a revenue improvement in quarter 2 over quarter 1 and double-digit improvement over January last year.



Turning