Full Year 2023 Integral Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Integral Diagnostics FY 2023 results. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ian Kadish, CEO. Please go ahead.



Ian Kadish - Integral Diagnostics Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. My name is Ian Kadish. I'm the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Integral Diagnostics.



I'm joined here this morning by Craig White, our Chief Financial Officer.



It's our privilege this morning to review with you the financial results for Integral Diagnostics' financial year 2023. Integral Diagnostics is a purpose-driven company. We are defined by our 5 values to put patients first; to demonstrate medical leadership; to ensure that everyone counts, to create value and to embrace change. We served more than 1 million patients last year, the first time we had served over 1 million patients.



We performed more than 2.5 million exams and we invested $45.2 million in CapEx, including new greenfield sites opened at Pimpama on the Gold Coast and at