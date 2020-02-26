Half Year 2020 IVE Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Geoff Bruce Selig - IVE Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. I'm joined with me this morning in the room by Matt Aitken, our CEO; and Darren Dunkley, our CFO, and we will reference this morning the investor presentation dated the 26th of February that was uploaded to the ASX this morning.



Well, from our perspective, we performed well in what was a subdued first half for the business. There's been a lot happening on a range of fronts. We moved to the one brand, as you would know, and as outlined in the presentation. It's been very well received across the board and certainly a far more simplistic message to both our customers, staff and the investor community as well.



There's been a range of initiatives across the board underway across the group through the period. We've executed or committed on