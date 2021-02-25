Half Year 2021 IVE Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT

Geoff Bruce Selig - IVE Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, everybody, to our results call this morning. We will work our way through the investor presentation that was uploaded to the ASX a couple of hours ago. I'm joined this morning by our Chief Executive, Matt Aitken; and our Chief Financial Officer, Darren Dunkley, who will be all speaking through the course of the presentation this morning.



Just by way of introduction, I'll cover Slides 3 and 4 collectively, and then I'll hand over to Matt to walk us through the financial results after that.



So beginning with revenue, which Matt will talk on in a little more detail shortly, $340.8 million worth of revenue, impacted clearly still by COVID, and Matt will walk through