IVE Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 19, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Geoff Bruce Selig - IVE Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, everybody. My name is Geoff Selig, the Chairman of IVE Group Limited. I could begin by acknowledging that we're meeting this morning on Gadigal land, and pay my respects to Elders past and present.



I'm delighted to welcome all of you this morning to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of IVE Group. It's now 14 minutes past 10. And joining me today is our group CEO, Matt Aitken; our directors, Gavin Bell, Cathy Aston, Paul Selig; Andrew Bird, Sandra Hook and James Todd. Also joining us is our CFO, Darren Dunkley, and representatives of the audit team at KPMG. So welcome, everybody, this morning and presumably, we all have our mobile phones off.



Before handing over to Matt for the CEO's address, I just have a few remarks to make. Both my document and Matt's document have been posted on the ASX this morning, but essentially we will be following those 2 documents through the course of the meeting before we get to the formal part of the meeting.



Reflecting on the company's performance and