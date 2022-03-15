Mar 15, 2022 / NTS GMT

Glenn Milnes - IkeGPS Group Limited - CEO & MD



I'm Glenn Milnes, CEO of IKE. So we're a US-based software company. We drive dramatic productivity improvements for electric utility companies and for communication companies who are deploying or maintaining their distribution networks. So either a power network or a fiber or a 5G network.



Today, here in the United States, we have more than 320 enterprise subscription customers on our platform that includes 5 of the top 10 investor-owned utilities in North America. We also have many of the tier-1 and the tier-2 communications companies, so groups like AT&T, Crown Castle, et cetera, using our technology.



We're growing fast. This year, we expect to grow at around 60% to 70%. We have a fortress balance sheet. We've got about $30 million of cash and receivables, about $26 million of cash. And we expect our growth rates to continue just based on our annualized contract value, which is up around $28 million based on the second half of this year. And that's against a revenue year of about $9.3 million for our FY21.



So I'd like to use