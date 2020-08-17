Full Year 2020 Imdex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Paul House - Imdex Limited - CEO



Thank you and welcome, everyone. Joining me on the call today is Paul Evans, our Chief Financial Officer and company Secretary.



It is a pleasure to report on our performance and operations for the 2020 financial year. IMDEX is committed to its vision in being a leading global mining-tech company. The opportunity ahead of us remains exciting, and the progress we have made in 2020, both because of and in spite of COVID-19, has exceeded our expectations.



This presentation will take approximately 15 to 20 minutes, and then we will turn the call over to the operator, who will moderate a question-and-answer session. I'll begin with an overview of our company performance, vision and its technologies. However, like our previous presentations, we have included some additional information in the appendices.



