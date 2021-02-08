Half Year 2021 Imdex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Paul House - Imdex Limited - CEO



Thank you, Melanie, and welcome, everyone. Joining me on the call today is Paul Evans, our Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. It is our pleasure to provide an update on the first half of the 2021 financial year.



During this presentation, we will cover 3 key areas: our financial and operational performance; current market conditions and the positive industry drivers; and finally, how IMDEX is positioned as a growth company.



Many of you are familiar with our business. However, like previous presentations, there is additional information in the appendices, expanding on our drilling optimization and Rock Knowledge offerings. I would also like to draw your attention to the new Investor Relations section of our website, where you can find new resources and ways to engage with our business.



