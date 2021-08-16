Full Year 2021 Imdex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Paul House - Imdex Limited - CEO



Welcome, everyone. Joining me on the call today is Paul Evans, our Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary.



We are delighted to provide an update on our strong performance for the FY '21 financial year. For listeners who are new to IMDEX, we are a leading global mining-tech company. We distinguish our business from the broader mining services arena in the following ways: We place technical leadership at the core of our growth strategy. We build that technical leadership through the consistent investment in R&D to design and deliver patented technologies. We are neither capital intensive nor people intensive. We are truly global with limited contract risk, limited commodity risk and limited geographic risk. And finally, we're developing an integrated solution set that works together rather