Half Year 2022 Imdex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Paul House - Imdex Limited - CEO



Thank you, Matt, and welcome, everyone. Joining me on the call today is Paul Evans, our Chief Financial Officer. We are delighted to provide an update on our strong performance for the first half of the 2022 financial year.



For listeners who are new to IMDEX, we are a leading global mining tech company. We distinguish our business from the broader mining services arena in the following ways: We place technical leadership at the core of our growth strategy. We built that technical leadership through consistent investment in R&D to design and deliver patented technologies. We are neither capital intensive nor people intensive. We are truly global with limited contract risk, commodity risk and geography risk. And finally, we are developing an integrated solution set that works together rather than as