Full Year 2022 Imdex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Paul House - Imdex Limited - CEO



Paul Evans, our Chief Financial Officer. We're delighted to provide an update on our performance for the FY '22 financial year. So listening to a new to IMDEX, we are a global mining tech company. We distinguish our business from the broader mining services arena in the following ways. We place technical leadership at the core of our growth strategy. We build that technical leadership through the consistent and disciplined investment in R&D to deliver patented technologies to the market. We are neither capital-intensive nor people-intensive, and we are truly global with limited contract risk, commodity risk and geographic risk. Finally, we are developing an integrated solution set that works together rather than as individual products to build a high-quality revenue base with increasing EBITDA margins. As you