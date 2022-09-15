Imdex Ltd 2022 Sustainability Report Presentation Transcript

Sep 15, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

* Michael Tomasz

Imdex Limited - Company Secretary & General Counsel

* Michelle Carey

Imdex Limited - Chief of Product Management & Marketing

* Paul House

Imdex Limited - CEO

* Paul Anthony Evans

Imdex Limited - CFO

* Shaun Southwell

Imdex Limited - COO



Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Imdex FY '22 Sustainability Report Update. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Paul House, CEO. Please go ahead.



Paul House - Imdex Limited - CEO



Thanks, [Zari] and good morning, everyone. It's a great pleasure to be able to release our FY '22 Corporate Sustainability statement and presentation today. For those following along using the presentation today, I'll turn you now to Slide 4. And I'd like to introduce our ESG Committee. The key here is that we have broad