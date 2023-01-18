Imdex Ltd to Acquire Devico AS M&A Call Transcript

Jan 18, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Imdex Limited call for the proposed acquisition of Devico and equity raising. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Paul House, CEO. Please go ahead.



Paul House - Imdex Limited - CEO



Thank you, Harmony, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the call. Imdex is delighted today to announce that we've signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Devico. Devico is a significant mining technology service provider that operates in our industry. It's a highly significant transaction for Imdex overall, and I'm very happy to spend some time today talking you through the detail around that strategic fit.



I would ask everyone, I'll draw your attention to Slide 7 on the pack that has been provided. And I'll spend a little bit of time just walking through a couple of key messages around the proposed transaction summary. The acquisition overview is clear, and we are -- the enterprise value of the company -- of Devico, as a company, at $324 million is full and fair and stand alone,