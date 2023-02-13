Half Year 2023 Imdex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Paul House - Imdex Limited - CEO



Thank you, Lucy, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the IMDEX FY '23 First Half Results Presentation. Joining me on the call today is Paul Evans, our Chief Financial Officer; and Kym Clemens, our Head of Investor Relations.



As always, we'd like to begin on Slide 3 by outlining how we distinguish our mining tech business in the broader mining services arena. First, we placed technical leadership at the core of our growth strategy; and second, we build that technical leadership through consistent and disciplined investment in R&D to deliver patented technologies to the market. Our recently proposed acquisition of Devico and our investment in Krux Analytics speak directly to these two themes, and we will be pleased to elaborate on these later on in the presentation. Thirdly, our mining tech business