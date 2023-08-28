Full Year 2023 Imdex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the Imdex Full Year Results Presentation for 2023. Joining me on the call today is Paul Evans, our CFO; and Kym Clements, who leads our Investor Relations and ESG functions.



I'd like to commence today at Slide 3 of our presentation. Imdex is a leading global mining tech company, and we distinguish our business from the broader mining services arena in a number of ways. We place technical leadership at the core of our growth strategy. We build that technical leadership through consistent and disciplined investment in R&D. We are neither capital-intensive nor people intensive and we are truly global with limited contract risk, commodity risk and geographic risk. And, finally, we are developing an integrated solution set that works together rather than