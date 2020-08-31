Half Year 2020 ImExHS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

German Arango - ImExHS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of IMEXHS first half '20 result. I am Dr. German Arango, CEO and co-Founder of IMEXHS. And with me on the call today is Doug Flynn, our Chairman; and Tony Thomas, our Chief Financial Officer.



Slide 3. Today, I will begin by providing an overview of the first half '20 result and IMEXHS before handing over to Tony, who will cover the result in more detail. I will then address our strategy and FY '20 outlook before opening up for questions.



Slide 5 shows that we achieved good growth across our key financial metrics in the first half. Sales revenue of $4.5 million was 68% higher on the previous corresponding period and 79% higher on a constant currency basis due to new contract wins and renewals. Recurring revenue of $4.25 million increased by 71% on pcp and by 82% on a constant currency basis. 95% of our sales revenue was recurring, reflecting our strategic focus on driving subscription revenue growth. Annualized recurring revenue was $8.8 million, up 5% on pcp and 20%