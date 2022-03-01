Full Year 2021 ImExHS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

German Arango - ImExHS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of IMEXHS Full Year 2021 Results. I am Dr. German Arango, CEO of IMEXHS. And with me on the call is our CFO, Reena Minhas in Sydney, Australia; and our Chairman, Doug Flynn, in Bogota, Colombia.



Turning to the agenda on Slide 2 of the presentation. I will start with an overview of IMEXHS and the highlights of our FY '21 results. Reena will then cover the financials in more detail. And I will follow with our strategy and outlook before opening it up for questions.



Slide 4 provides you with a summary of who we are. IMEXHS was founded 10 years ago in Bogota, Colombia, with the aim to democratize access to medical expertise through technology and services. The company consists of 2 businesses, medical imaging software and radiology services.



The next slide, Slide 5, shows our expanding global footprint. We have grown to be a leading radiology software and services provider in Latin America and are expanding overseas to markets such as the U.S. and Australia. Our