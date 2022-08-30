Half Year 2022 ImExHS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

German Arango - ImExHS Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of our first half 2022 results. I am Dr. German Arango, CEO of IMEXHS. And with me on the call is our CFO, Reena Minhas. I will be taking you through a presentation pack put up on the ASX platform this morning and it will be best if you have that in front of you.



Turning to the agenda on Slide 2 of the presentation. I will start with an overview of IMEXHS and the highlights of our first half results. Reena will then cover the financials in more detail and I will follow with our strategy and outlook before opening it up for questions.



Turning to Slide 4. We will cover much of this during the presentation, so I will just give you a quick summary now. All the key metrics, both