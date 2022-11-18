Nov 18, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Simon Hinsley - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Director



Welcome to Imricor's virtual open house and business overview. This morning, we have from the company, the Founder, Executive Chair, President and CEO, Steve Wedan; the company's Chief Operating Officer, Gregg Stenzel; the company's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Nick Twohy; and; Dan Sunnarborg, the Vice President of Engineering.



Before I hand it over to Steve to get started and go through the session, we'll hold a Q&A at the end of the briefing, which you can submit through the Q&A button at the bottom of the screen.



But without any further ado, I'll hand over to Steve to get started. Thanks very much.



Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Chairman



Thanks, Simon. So again, welcome, everybody, to Imricor's 2022 open house. Just as a brief overview. As many of you know, we're dedicated here at Imricor to changing the standard of care for cardiac ablations, away from procedures that are performing X-ray, fluoroscopy labs