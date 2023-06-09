Southern Gold at Sharecafe Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript

Jun 09, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Robert Smillie - Southern Gold Limited - MD



So yes, I am going to give you guys an overview on Southern Gold and our work here in South Korea. It's a fantastic story and we're looking forward to sharing that with everyone.



So next slide, thanks.



Usual disclaimers. I will be making some forward-looking statements. So Southern Gold. We are a South Korean country play, 100% focus here working in South Korea. It's a fantastic place to be exploring. It's a frontier destination. It's a bit off the radar compared to a lot of other places in Asia, underexplored by modern exploration methods. We are targeting around about 1 million ounces gold deposits, exploring for gold and silver.



In 2022, we expanded our portfolio to include search for the lithium and rare earth. We saw a real opportunity there as well as copper. We're really the only serious exploration company working here in South Korea, so we've got that first-mover advantage. It's a fantastic jurisdiction. It's a modern mining jurisdiction in an active drilling program with drilling underway, and I'll touch on that in a moment.