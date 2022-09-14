Sep 14, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Kerry Stevenson - Gold Events - Founder



Welcome to the NWR Aussie Resources Conference. My name is Kerry Stevenson. Next up, we have Investigator Resources. As you can see on the screen, Australia's highest-grade silver project, a little bit of a sniff of rare earths down there as well. The ASX code is IVR.



Joining us today is Andrew Mcllwain; he is the Managing Director. It's a really exciting project. And most of you all know, silver is fabulous as a commodity. Andrew, over to you. What's the update?



Andrew Mcllwain - Investigator Resources Limited - MD



Kerry, great to speak with you again. And look, gee, after that intro, not much else to say actually. But look, having said that, we have been very busy at Investigator, and I'll run through a few slides and give people an update about Australia's highest-grade silver project, as you said. But also through some good geology, we've actually identified rare earths in the same tenement as our Paris Silver project. So I'll touch base on that as well.



