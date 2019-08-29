Full Year 2019 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT

Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Rod Bishop here, Managing Director of Jayride Group, together with Peter McWilliam, Chief Financial Officer. We will take you through a short introduction to Jayride's full year FY '19 financial results, and what a year it was. Thanks very much for joining. It's a rainy afternoon in Sydney. It's good to be inside on a conference call. That's it. I know it's a busy time so we'll keep it 10 minutes, give or take.



This was the year where Jayride became a true global leader in transport and travel technology. That's a landmark thing. We were casting our mind back to 1st July last year and trying to think about how far we've come. 1st July last year, we were a local operator, right? We were in 5 countries. And all of our