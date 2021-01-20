Q2 2021 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Well, given it's the appointed hour, let's make a start. Welcome, everybody, to the Jayride Group Second Quarter Investor Conference Call.



With me this morning, I have Rod Bishop, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Group; and Pete McWilliam, CFO. We've released a Q2 business release to ASX. And Rod and Peter will talk to that release on today's call.



Could I ask you all to please remain on mute during the main presentation, and then we'll be delighted to open up the lines to Q&A.



Thank you again for joining us. And on that note, I'll hand over to Rod.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, and thanks for investing your time with us this morning. I'd like to cover today 3 things on our investor call. One, our company is executing well without much assistance from the market. Two, the result, which as a result of that execution, pleased to report improved financial performance across the board. Three, the opportunity ahead, and how we're in