Jan 20, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
Unidentified Participant -
Well, given it's the appointed hour, let's make a start. Welcome, everybody, to the Jayride Group Second Quarter Investor Conference Call.
With me this morning, I have Rod Bishop, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Group; and Pete McWilliam, CFO. We've released a Q2 business release to ASX. And Rod and Peter will talk to that release on today's call.
Could I ask you all to please remain on mute during the main presentation, and then we'll be delighted to open up the lines to Q&A.
Thank you again for joining us. And on that note, I'll hand over to Rod.
Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director
Welcome, everyone, and thanks for investing your time with us this morning. I'd like to cover today 3 things on our investor call. One, our company is executing well without much assistance from the market. Two, the result, which as a result of that execution, pleased to report improved financial performance across the board. Three, the opportunity ahead, and how we're in
Q2 2021 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 20, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...