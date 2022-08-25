Full Year 2022 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Michael Brown -



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the Jayride FY '22 Results Presentation. Thank you for joining us. With me today, I have Rod Bishop, Managing Director; and Peter McWilliam, CFO. The format for today's presentation will be Rod and Peter will take you through the slides that we have released to ASX, and then we'd be pleased to open for questions. I'll explain the format of how to participate in Q&A after Rod has spoken. Thank you again for joining us. And on that note, I'll hand over to Rod.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Jayride is pleased to present our record annual result, showing our company has fundamentally improved and more profitable, outperforming the travel recovery, winning market share, delivering major milestones with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the world leader in rides for travelers.



Good afternoon. Thanks for coming. I'm going to present some pretty big percentage growth numbers today. Today, I'm delighted to say that we have