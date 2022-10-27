Q1 2023 Jayride Group Ltd Market Update Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



A little bit of technical difficulties there for Michael Brown. So today I'll do the honors. Thank you of welcoming everyone on this call to this Jayride's quarterly business review and Appendix 4C conference call for the quarter that was quarter 1 FY '23. Thank you for coming.



Today, a short call with myself, Managing Director, Rod Bishop; and CFO, Peter McWilliam. The format is a short formal presentation with some images on the screen share, followed by open table for questions and answers. So thank you. And so without any further preamble, I will hand over to myself.



Welcome. Jayride is pleased to present another growth quarter. We've started the financial year well with the continued execution of our growth strategies towards our major milestones. Today, we show quarter 1 as our second consecutive quarter that is both cash flow positive and EBITDA profitable after standstill operating costs. Standstill cash flows were positive $273,000 and standstill EBITDA profits were positive 70,000. And