Q2 2023 Jayride Group Ltd Market Update Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the Jayride Q2 Quarterly Business Review Investor Conference Call. With me today, I have Rod Bishop, Managing Director; and Peter McWilliam, CFO. You will see we have released 2 announcements to ASX today, and we'll present to both of those releases on this call. The first one is the quarterly business review and the second one is the exciting acquisition of the assets of AirportShuttles.com. Following Rod's and Peter's presentation, we'll then be delighted to open the line for questions. Thank you again for joining us. And on that note, I'll hand over to Rod.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Jayride is pleased to present another growth quarter with new markets driving record passengers booked, bringing to a close a solid first half of FY '23 with triple-digit growth and passenger trips booked, net revenues, contribution profits versus the corresponding period and the continued execution of our growth strategies towards our major milestones to support that path to