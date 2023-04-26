Q3 2023 Jayride Group Ltd Market Update Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Michael Brown -



Okay. Well, thank you all for joining us for Jayride's Third Quarter Business Review and 4C cash flow update investor conference call. With me, I have Rod Bishop, MD; and Peter McWilliam, CFO. As usual, the format of today's call will be Rod and Peter will present the slides that we've released to ASX and then we will be pleased to take questions.



Thanks again for joining us. And on that, I'll hand over to Rod.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Jayride is now pleased to present another growth quarter towards our objective of 1 million-plus passenger trips booked at $10 net revenue each and operating cash flow positive. Right now, looking at a surge of bookings ahead of that Northern Hemisphere summer peak leisure travel season with more to come.



If there is one thing to take away from this call, it's that travel is back and our opportunity that is the ongoing structural transition for travelers to get their rides online is bigger than ever. This is our moment to