Full Year 2023 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jayride is pleased to present another year of growth towards our vision, door-to-door rides to suit every traveler's needs in every country from anywhere to anywhere. That is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to become the world leader in rides for travelers.



Quarter 4 FY '23 concludes Jayride's biggest year yet. And if there are 2 things to take away from this call, it is that, one, we've doubled the business in