Oct 31, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT
Michael Brown - Jayride Group Limited - Moderator
Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Jayride's first quarter FY24 Results Conference Call. Today with me, I have Rod Cuthberth, Executive Chairman, and Peter Mcwilliam, CFO. The format of today's call will be Rod and Peter will present the results, and then we'd be pleased to open the line for questions. I'll explain how best to ask questions when we open the session later. Thank you again for joining us. And on that note, I'll hand over to Rod. Thank you.
Rodney Cuthberth - Jayride Group Limited - Executive Chairman
Thanks, Michael, and welcome, everybody. Let me take you through the main points of the results and an overall summary, and I'll hand over to Peter to take you through the numbers in more detail.
The key points are the company booked record passenger trips in the first quarter of this financial year, up 50% on the same period last year. And Net revenue also grew in the quarter, up 24% against last year. Disappointingly though, Contribution profit margin dipped from 44% to 42% because of
Q1 2024 Jayride Group Ltd Market Update Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...