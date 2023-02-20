Feb 20, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Johns Lyng Group 1H '23 Investor Call.
(Operator Instructions) I would like to now hand over to your host for today, Group CEO, Scott Didier. Thank you, Scott. Go ahead.
Scott Andrew Didier - Johns Lyng Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. My name is Scott Didier, and I'm the Group CEO of Johns Lyng Group. I'm proud to be able to present our excellent interim FY '23 financial results. I'm joined today by our Australian CEO, Nick Carnell; Lindsay Barber, who is our Group CEO; Adrian Gleeson, Executive Director, Investor and Business Relations; our Group CFO, Matthew Lunn; and Pip Turnbull, our Group Executive responsible for business development.
This presentation is also available online and contains comprehensive financial data and further commentary about our results, strategy and outlook. As you'll see, our results are at record levels, and the outlook is very strong. At the outset, I want to acknowledge the tireless work and outstanding commitment of our staff.
As an example, as
Half Year 2023 Johns Lyng Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...