Half Year 2023 Johns Lyng Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Johns Lyng Group 1H '23 Investor Call



Scott Andrew Didier - Johns Lyng Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Scott Didier, and I'm the Group CEO of Johns Lyng Group. I'm proud to be able to present our excellent interim FY '23 financial results. I'm joined today by our Australian CEO, Nick Carnell; Lindsay Barber, who is our Group CEO; Adrian Gleeson, Executive Director, Investor and Business Relations; our Group CFO, Matthew Lunn; and Pip Turnbull, our Group Executive responsible for business development.



This presentation is also available online and contains comprehensive financial data and further commentary about our results, strategy and outlook. As you'll see, our results are at record levels, and the outlook is very strong. At the outset, I want to acknowledge the tireless work and outstanding commitment of our staff.



As an example, as