Mar 03, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Kathryn Cutler - Killi Resources Limited - Exploration Manager



And the preface of this webinar is to cover the four announcements that we put out in the last fortnight, which were an update on the projects.



To give you context to those updates and also provide a timeframe and scheduling for what to expect in the exploration programs to come this year.



The company highlights. So, Killi we have an experienced Board and technical team, we actually put the Board and management together first before finding our assets in which we were wanting to put into the company.



As a Board and management, we decided that we wanted to find a project that we really believed in, that was in a province that was underexplored and provided the most amount of opportunity to find something of value. We believe that Tanami is that region and we set about finding an asset package that included that.



We are a gold, copper and rare earth explorer, and we're committed to applying modern exploration techniques to under-explored provinces.



Quick overview