Nov 23, 2022 - Nov 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Kathryn Cutler - Killi Resources Limited - CEO



Well, good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for the last session. I hope everyone had a cup of tea and maybe a tart. Standard disclaimer. And for the next 15 minutes I'm going to tell you about Killi Resources.



Would I be able to get the presentation on this screen? So I don't turn around. This slide here is the Board and management in our corporate structure. And most of you will recognize some of the faces there.



Richard Bevan, Greg Miles, and Philip Warren. We're all the founding directors of Cassini Resources, which had the Nebo-Babel nickel copper project in the West Musgrave and currently sits in the OZ Minerals portfolio and maybe changing positions again shortly. I, myself, as Jerry said, have 15 years' experience in the mining industry. I'm an exploration geologist by heart. I love it. It's the best job in the world.



And my focus is Greenfield's exploration and finding new deposits and new mineralization systems. Killi floated on the stock exchange February 10 this year. We issued 30 million shares