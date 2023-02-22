Half Year 2023 Kelsian Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Kelsian Group half-year results conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand it over to you, Clint Feuerherdt, Chief Executive Officer.
Clint Feuerherdt - Kelsian Group Limited - Group Chief Executive Officer
Thanks, Chris. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the half-year results presentation for Kelsian Group Limited for the six months to December 31, 2022. For those who don't know me I'm Clint Feuerherdt, group's CEO; and I'm joined today by Andrew Muir, group's CFO.
Today, I'll begin by providing an introduction to Kelsian and the key drivers of our business. I will then provide an overview of our financial results, and strategic and operational highlights before I hand to Andrew to discuss the group results in more detail. I will then step through the performance of
