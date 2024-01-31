Jan 31, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Brett Kelly - Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd - Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman of the Board



Well welcome, everybody, to six month results call on the in January 2024. We plan to go through those slides and then take some questions in the usual manner. And so it's really great to have such a great turnout today.



As we've done for many years, we have this slide called the KPG in ten seconds. And I think it nicely summarizes the progress of the business. Revenue continues to grow strongly, which is important primarily with respect to the opportunities we can show people within our group and so we focus strongly on growing that opportunity set.



The EBITDA margin remains strong and the