Kingsrose Mining Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Kingsrose Mining Limited AGM 2023. I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Michael Andrews, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Michael Andrews - Kingsrose Mining Limited - Chairman



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mike Andrews, and I'm the Non-Executive Chairman of Kingsrose Mining Limited, and I'll chair today's meeting I'm joined today by Fabian Baker, our Managing Director; John Carlile, our Non-Executive Director; Andrew Cooke, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Tim Coughlin, our Non-Executive Director; Daryl Corp, a Non-Executive Director; also, Mark Smith, our Chief Finance Officer; Alessandra Gauvin and Erlyn Dawson, who is the joint company secretaries [mark] coming in of Ernst & Young, our auditor and [Chris Hernandez] of Link Market Services we will be acting as returning officer for the poll to be conducted today.



The meeting has been convened in accordance with the provisions of the Corporations Act and as it is past the