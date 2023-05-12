LBT Innovations Ltd at Sharecafe Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript

May 12, 2023 / NTS GMT

Brent Barnes - LBT Innovations Limited - CEO, Managing Director



Look, I want to start with our mission. We are disrupting microbiology culture plate reading. It's really simple. It's really specific. And that's because the microbiology market is huge and it's really ripe for disruption.



So if we go to first slide after the disclaimer, I really wanted to wrap up the investment highlights in one slide just to get your attention if you like. We are a commercial-stage company. We are generating revenue. Our technology, back to our mission, automates culture plate reading in microbiology.



It's a validated hardware platform as well as an AI capability. Importantly, it's a single platform and architecture and we're focused at the moment on two really major markets, it's clinical microbiology and pharmaceutical quality control microbiology.



And when you look at each of those markets, we have really big companies that are backing that technology. Thermo Fisher are our exclusive distributors for APAS in the clinical market. AstraZeneca is funding as well as partnering with us for the pharma