Aug 18, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Ahmed Fahour - Latitude Group Holdings Limited - CEO & MD



Well, good morning, everybody, and thank you so much for dialing in. I'm pleased to announce that you would have -- already have read, I'm sure, that Latitude has made a cash net profit after tax of $93 million and that we have maintained our dividend for the third half in a row at $0.0785 per share, and this dividend is 100% fully franked. This is a terrific result in a very challenging market environment, both domestically and around the world.



I'm going to focus on slide 13, which is available to you in the presentation deck, and highlight a few key essential factors that have driven this successful outcome. And then Paul Varro, our CFO, will take you through the details behind the numbers and behind the business' performance.



The number one success that we've achieved in our cash profit has come through focusing on our customers and focusing on both the merchant and the consumer and providing the services around installment, sales finance, our card propositions, and our personal loans and auto loans products. These four