Full Year 2023 Lark Distilling Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Sash Sharma - Lark Distilling Co Limited - CEO



We'll start with an overview of our results for FY23. I'll then cover off some of our immediate actions that we've taken since May, including a renewed focus on the Lark's spine. The initial rollout of our integrated operating rhythm, increased financial and capital discipline and our new organizational design. I'll also provide you with details of our progress in Asia.



In addition, I'm excited to share our most recent industry awards that continue to highlight the quality and credentials of Lark, as Australia's number one luxury single malt. I'll then hand over to Iain, who'll take you through our financial results in more detail, and he'll also talk throughout whiskey bank before I conclude with an update on our upcoming Investor Day and our FY24 perspectives. At the end of our presentation, Iain and I will be happy to take your questions.



Turning to slide 3, which are the FY23 key highlights. Net sales revenue was $17 million, which was down $3.3 million on the previous year. Normalizing for nonorganic and opportunistic sales in the prior