Full Year 2023 Lycopodium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Peter De Leo - Lycopodium Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you for joining us and welcome to our investor conference where we will present our results for the full 2023 financial year. It's been a fantastic year for the company, and I'm pleased to go over to run you through some of the highlights here at Lycopodium.



I intend to run through the presentation this morning as we walk through this, and we'll give you a good overview, I believe, of the financial results, but also what we've been able to achieve operationally and provide some outlook for the coming period.



From a financial overview perspective, we had a record year, reflecting the level of activity in the business and the success that we've had in delivering our work. Earnings per share this year was significantly up at $1.177 per share, and we've resolved to pay a final dividend of $0.45, which will bring the full year dividend to $0.81 per share, which is a tremendous outcome. This is towards the top end of our range that we have in our dividend policy at the top end -- towards the top end.



In terms of