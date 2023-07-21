M3 Mining Ltd at Sharecafe Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / NTS GMT

Simon Eley - M3 Mining Limited - Executive Director



Great. Very pleased to introduce M3 Mining to the investment community by the ShareCafe facility and very happy to be here. We can move straight through the disclaimer slide that we put a lot of effort in that no one reads. Look, I'll talk to each of these points a little bit more, but I consider at the moment M3 to be in a very strong position.



With gold coming back into vogue, following our recent success at El Capitan, at the Edjudina Gold Project within the premier mining district off -- around Kalgoorlie. And we think we're onto something pretty spectacular out at El Capitan. And there's some more results to come in the not-too-distant future from the recent program, together with other targets to be tested.



We still got a bit of a sleeping potential at Victoria Bore. The base metal thesis there remains alive. It needs a bit of work. And I think the team that I've got around me have got an enviable track record of unlocking the value of these kinds of assets, both Edjudina and Victoria Bore put together, with acquisitions alongside of