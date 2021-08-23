Aug 23, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 23, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Keys

Keys Thomas Associates - IR

* Mike Lampron

Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO

* Jenni Pilcher

Mach7 Technologies Limited - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Scott Power

Morgans - Analyst



=====================

Andrew Keys - Keys Thomas Associates - IR



Hello, and welcome to the Mach7 Technologies FY21 Financial Results Webinar. I'm Andrew Keys, and I will be facilitating today's event. In a minute, Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7 and CFO, Jenni Pilcher will be presenting. At the conclusion of their presentations, there will be a Q&A session. Participants may ask questions by either raising your hand in Zoom or typing the question into the Q&A feature.



Good evening to Mike, who is in Burlington, Vermont in the USA. Over to you, Mike.



Mike Lampron - Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO