Aug 23, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Keys
Keys Thomas Associates - IR
* Mike Lampron
Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO
* Jenni Pilcher
Mach7 Technologies Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Scott Power
Morgans - Analyst
=====================
Andrew Keys - Keys Thomas Associates - IR
Hello, and welcome to the Mach7 Technologies FY21 Financial Results Webinar. I'm Andrew Keys, and I will be facilitating today's event. In a minute, Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7 and CFO, Jenni Pilcher will be presenting. At the conclusion of their presentations, there will be a Q&A session. Participants may ask questions by either raising your hand in Zoom or typing the question into the Q&A feature.
Good evening to Mike, who is in Burlington, Vermont in the USA. Over to you, Mike.
Mike Lampron - Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO
