Jul 20, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Jul 20, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mike Lampron
Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO
=====================
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Mach7's investor webinar to discuss this morning's fourth-quarter and FY '22 business update. On today's webinar, we have CEO, Mike Lampron; and CFO, Steve Parkes, who will cover today's release on the assets.
(Operator Instructions) I will now hand it over to Mike.
Mike Lampron - Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO
Thank you, Ben. Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's Q4 review and general business update. After we get through this update, we will be taking some questions, so please, please do ask as many questions as you can.
All in all, this was a very pleasing quarter from Mach7, had a great result. In this quarterly update, we are giving you a glimpse of some financial metrics for the fiscal year. Please remember that all results are preliminary and pending audited
Q4 2022 Mach7 Technologies Ltd Activities Report Presentation Transcript
Jul 20, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...