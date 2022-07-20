Jul 20, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

* Mike Lampron

Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO



Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Mach7's investor webinar to discuss this morning's fourth-quarter and FY '22 business update. On today's webinar, we have CEO, Mike Lampron; and CFO, Steve Parkes, who will cover today's release on the assets.



(Operator Instructions) I will now hand it over to Mike.



Mike Lampron - Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO



Thank you, Ben. Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's Q4 review and general business update. After we get through this update, we will be taking some questions, so please, please do ask as many questions as you can.



All in all, this was a very pleasing quarter from Mach7, had a great result. In this quarterly update, we are giving you a glimpse of some financial metrics for the fiscal year. Please remember that all results are preliminary and pending audited