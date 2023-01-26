Q2 2023 Mach7 Technologies Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Rebecca Thompson - Mach7 Technologies Limited - Head of IR



Welcome to the Mach7 second-quarter business update.



Today, Mach7's CEO, Mike Lampron, will give an overview of the second-quarter highlights and results, after which we'll be joined by CFO, Dyan O'Herne, for Q&A.



I'll now hand over to Mike for the Q2 update.



Mike Lampron - Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Hello, and thank you, Rebecca, for that introduction. And welcome to everyone to our second-quarter update. Second-quarter was a very strong quarter for Mach7. We had record quarterly sales orders of $22.4 million of total contract value. That's up