Q1 2024 Mach7 Technologies Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

FranÃ§oise Dixon - Mach7 Technologies Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Mach7 first-quarter FY24 business update. My name is FranÃ§oise Dixon, and I'm Head of Investor Relations for Mach7.



Today, our CEO, Mike Lampron, will provide an overview of our first-quarter results. We will then open it up for questions, which will be answered by Mike and our CFO, Dyan O'Herne. (Event Instructions)



I'll now hand over to Mike for the Q1 update.



Mike Lampron - Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO



Thank you, FranÃ§oise, and welcome to everyone attending this morning's call. Q1 was a great start to what I think will be a pivotal year for Mach7. As I've said in the past, I think sales orders are our biggest leading indicator for our success and showing both the stickiness of our install base with renewals and the fact that our products are resonating in the marketplace with new deals. Sales orders is all the more important to us.



This quarter, we're happy to report $33.5 million in sales orders. This has