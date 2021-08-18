Half Year 2021 MA Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Julian Biggins - MA Financial Group Limited - Joint CEO



Thank you, Bernadette, and thank you for joining the call today. I guess, presenting the first-half FY '21 result for MA Financial Group. This half has been a continuation of the strong momentum we delivered in the second half of last financial year. Today, we report a record result, and Chris and I agree that we have never felt more comfortable with the direction of our strategy and strength of the company's 12-year history.



The investment strategies continue to gain scale as positive investment performance supports greater inflow from a diversity -- sorry, from a broader diversity of investors. There are exciting new businesses within the group, such as lending, that we look forward to scaling over the coming years and continuing to demonstrate to investors that we have significant new growth opportunity within the diversified business of MA Financial Group.



As previously mentioned, operational expertise in those areas of specialization is key to delivering results, and we are pleased that our conscious investment and capability