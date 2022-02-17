Full Year 2021 MA Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Julian Biggins - MA Financial Group Limited - Joint CEO



Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you to the MA Financial Group full-year results for FY '21. My name is Julian Biggins, and I'm joint CEO of MA Financial Group alongside Chris Wyke, who is also in the room with me. Also here is Graham Lello, the Group CFO; and Michael Leonard, Head of Investor Relations.



Before we go to the financial results, we've provided a quick snapshot of the group for those that are relatively new to the company, on slide 4.



Key takeaways are -- we are a diversified group with a number of parallel businesses, where we aim to be market leaders. We've been in business for over 12 years and listed the company in 2017. The group has had a very stable senior management team, and we are focused on building it as a sustainable and scalable