Half Year 2022 MA Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Julian Biggins - MA Financial Group Limited - Joint CEO



Thank you, and good afternoon. And welcome to the MA Financial's first half FY22 results conference call. My name is Julian Biggins, and I'm joint CEO, along with Chris Wyke, who is also on the call with me. We're also joined by Graham Lello, CFO; and Michael Leonard, Head of Investor Relations.



Over the last six months to June, MA Financial Group has delivered another record financial result. This is our third consecutive record result, demonstrating the momentum in the business and the execution of a well-considered strategy.



Today's result is especially pleasing, given the volatile market conditions, and supports our strategy that a diverse business can successfully navigate volatile markets. Whilst we are confident long term about all our strategies, in any given period, some of our businesses contribute to revenue more strongly than others.



Turning to slide 4 of the presentation, which provides a snapshot of MA financials. MA Financial is a diversified financial services group that was founded in 2009. We've now