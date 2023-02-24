Full Year 2022 MA Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Julian Biggins - MA Financial Group Limited - Joint CEO



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to the FY22 full year results of MA Financial Group. My name is Julian Biggins, Joint CEO of MA Financial. And I'm joined here today by my fellow joint CEO, Chris Wyke. Also, in the room for today's conference call is Graham Lello, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Leonard, Head of Investor Relations.



Before we commence this morning, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land and pay our respects to the elders, past and present. I'm pleased to report another record result today, building on last year's momentum and performance. I'll now turn to slide 7 in some of the key highlights.



Our key financial statistics have all grown significantly over the period. At the group level, underlying revenue exceeded $300 million