Half Year 2023 MA Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Julian Biggins - MA Financial Group Limited - Joint CEO



Good morning and welcome to the first-half FY23 financial results call for MA Financial Group. My name is Julian Biggins and I'm Joint CEO, along with Chris Wyke, who will present the result with me today. We're also joined by Giles Boddy, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Leonard, Head of Investor Relations.



I'd like to begin by respectfully acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands across Australia and pay our respects to the Elders past, present, and emerging. I also offer a welcome to any First Australians that are present on the call today.



Pleasingly, the execution of our consistent strategy is delivering with a strong operating result announced today and a very positive medium-term outlook with