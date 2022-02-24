Half Year 2022 MAAS Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Wes Maas - MAAS Group Holdings Limited - Managing Director & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the MAAS Group Holding first-half 2022 results presentation. MAAS delivered in line the expectations and guidance, with revenue increased 60% to AUD215.8 million. Pro forma EBITDA up 32% to AUD40.1 million, and pro forma EBIT up 15% to AUD26.7 million. We've delivered statutory NPAT of AUD14.6 million up 25%, and pro forma liquidity at AUD267.5 million. Tangible assets are up 39% period on period at AUD606.3 million.



Note, our balance sheet is very understated, given our large residential land bank. We've reconfirmed our guidance. We're very confident of delivering or exceeding with almost 100% work-in-hand. We also have a few acquisitions that we've previously disclosed in the cleansing statements and these are expected to complete over the next few weeks.



I'll hand over to Craig to run through our results in more detail.



Craig Bellamy - MAAS Group Holdings Limited - Company Secretary & CFO



Thanks, Wes, and good afternoon, everyone.